|
|
Robert Nevill
Brick - Robert (Bob) Nevill, age 77, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick, surrounded by the love of his family. Born in New York City to Roy and Rose Nevill, he resided in Union City before moving to Brick where he resided with his loving wife, Janet for 37 years. Upon graduating from St. Michael's High School, Union City, Bob joined the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served for four years and received an honorable discharge. Prior to his retirement, he was a Union City Firefighter for 30 years. He was also employed with the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center and retired after 26 years as Senior Record and Administration Officer. Bob was a past member of the Laurelton Fire Company, Brick, Station 23. He served as past commander, American Legion Post 348, Brick and past Vice Commander VFW Post 4715, Point Pleasant. He was also a member of Brick Elks Lodge 2151 and Point Pleasant Moose Lodge 1549. Surviving is his beloved wife of 37 years, Janet Nevill. He leaves behind his children, Richard Patti and his wife, Jodi, Lisa Ann Cranmer and her husband, Kenneth, Lori Blanco and her husband, Michael, Kim Bowen and Scott Nevill. He also leaves behind 14 loving grandchildren and his beloved pet dog, Tiki. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 19th at 11:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home, followed by the Interment at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2020