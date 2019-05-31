|
|
Robert Nicholas Russamano
Middletown - Robert Nicholas Russamano passed away on May 29, 2019 at the Booker Cancer Center at Riverview Medical Center.
Robert Russamano was born in Roselle Park N.J. to Anna and Nicholas Russamano. He was predeceased by his brothers Rocco, Eugene, and his sister-in-law Lydia Russamano.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, son Robert Jeremiah and his wife Leanne Russamano, daughter Catharine and her husband Timothy Dittmar, his nephews Rocco and Dean, and niece Donna Giarratano, and his sisters-in-law Jennie Russamano, Margaret Murphy, and Kate Bergeron and her husband Lee Bergeron.
Robert was a parishioner of St. Catharine's Church in Holmdel where he participated in the Music Ministry. He was also an Usher, member of the St. Andrew's Mens' Group, and St. Vincent de Paul. He also was a "Nine O'Clocker "at St. Catharine's.
Robert studied music at Julliard and earned his Master in Music from Montclair State College. He taught instrumental music in the Hazlet School District for 37 years, retiring in 2001.
The family wants to thank the Brookdale Fitness Center where Robert enjoyed working out.
The family is grateful for the care of Dr. Denis Fitzgerald and his staff at RCCA in Little Silver,; Dr. Stephen Swartz and his staff at Atlantic Medical Group; and all the nurses at the Booker Cancer Center at Riverview. (Jillian, Judy, Carol, Gloria, Alex, Haley, and Rachel).
A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 9:15 am at St. Catharine's RC Church, 108 Middletown Rd., Holmdel. Burial will follow at Mt Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 31, 2019