Robert O'Hagan
He loved the simple things: checking out the waves, reading history books, peanut butter sandwiches, old sneakers. (Why buy new when you've got perfectly good ones from 2005?) He was thrilled to watch his grandchildren do their thing, whether it was a superhero adventure for Riley or a wrestling match for Cormac. He loved family most of all.
Retired Judge Robert O'Hagan, 80, died Oct. 18 of complications from surgery.
The fourth of Kathryn (Evans) and Wm. Joseph O'Hagan's five children, he grew up on a West Long Branch block boisterous with families. Stories of neighborhood adventures—at least one still a mystery to the cops—were legend. He met Christine Vogel as a kid at Takanassee Beach Club; they started dating in college and were inseparable ever since.
Graduating from Rutgers Law, he joined his father's and brother's Allenhurst practice in 1966. Quite possibly, he would say, Stout & O'Hagan boasted the borough's only elevator. Among other clients, he represented municipalities and government boards, including those in Colts Neck, Allenhurst, and Neptune. He often said his career would not have been possible without Christine.
In 1987, he was appointed to the Superior Court and wrote numerous published decisions. On the bench, he acceded to judicial robes but declined socks. After a purported retirement in 2005, he continued doing arbitrations and mediations to the last. None would claim he dodged hard work. His optimism was boundless.
He is survived by Christine; children Maureen, Bob, and Steve; their spouses Claire McClanahan and Tracy Morgan O'Hagan; grandchildren Cormac and Riley; along with nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Years ago, he told the story of the strongman: lift a calf every day, and eventually you'll be strong enough to lift a whole cow. He never did get that cow, but he always kept lifting.
Due to COVID, a private memorial will be held later. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Fulfill 3300 Hwy. 66, Neptune, 07753. Condolences to the family may be emailed to www.fiorefuneralhomes.com
