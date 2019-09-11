|
|
Robert P. Carney
Naples, FL. - Robert P. Carney, 83 of Naples, Fl. Formerly of Manahawkin, NJ. After retiring as a Mechanical Engineer for the City of New York he moved to Naples permanently in 2017. Robert served his country in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Arline Carney; seven children, Kathryn, Robert, Mary, Tom, Jerry, Joanne and Laura. He is also survived by a sister, Virginia Roth. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Eileen (nee McInerney); a brother, James, and a sister, Jean. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated, Monday, September 16, 2019, at St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church in Manahawkin, NJ at 11:00 AM. Barnegat Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press & Daily Record on Sept. 11, 2019