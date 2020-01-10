|
|
Robert P. Haney
Holmdel - Robert P. Haney passed away peacefully on Monday morning, January 6th, 2020.
Bob was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He exemplified the virtues of honesty, compassion and selfless dedication to others while demonstrating an unwavering positive attitude regardless of the circumstance. Anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him for any length of time soon realized that Bob believed wholeheartedly in the goodness of people. He celebrated life with an infectious sense of humor.
The youngest of nine siblings, he was born at the onset of the Great Depression. His lifelong devotion was to his beloved wife, Eileen and to his family. He met Eileen O'Leary when she was 12 and he was 14, at Saint Paul's Parish in the Greenville section of Jersey City. Their lives were destined to be intertwined in what would become a love for the ages. Knowing that he had a passion for aviation, when Bob was 16, his brothers pooled their money and got him flight time that led to his pilot's license. At the same time, Eileen's father sold his tavern and bought a farm in Valois, New York. Bob and many other guys from the neighborhood worked summers on the farm.
After high school, Bob joined the Army. After serving in Panama, he was honorably discharged and was soon married to his beloved Eileen. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Robert and Elizabeth.
Bob went to work for 3M, and thus began a relationship with the company that would last his entire life. He became an export salesman, rising to become one of the few Executive Salesmen in the International Division in 3M. He was known for developing new sales territories, enhancing product lines and for maintaining many professional relationships that became personal friendships as well. He saw the potential in people, and many of his associates in 3M rose through the ranks under his watchful eye. He received multiple awards and much recognition for his sales work.
He combined a lifelong love of numbers with a sense of fun and adventure that led to travel and to a heightened appreciation of the arts. He was an afficianado of the best restaurants across the United States, loved opera, classical music and Broadway shows and had a passion for all things New York. He knew the New York subway system better than the MTA.
Bob's love of Jesus Christ and his Catholic Faith informed much of his world view. He threw himself into everything he did, and he enjoyed his time running the bingo games at Xavier High school; he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and served in the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. He also served as a Eucharistic minister with St. Catharine's Parish in Holmdel.
Bob's primary passion in life was his family, his wife Eileen, his son Robert and daughter Elizabeth. He valued and cherished his nine grandchildren: John, Kevin, Elinor, Olivia, Peter, Robert, Balthazar, Lazarus and Monserrate. He also cherished his relationship with his caregiver and dear friend, Judy Chodnicki.
Please join us in celebrating Bob's life at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26S Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733. Visitation is Sunday from 2-6 PM. Mass is Monday, January 13th in the OLD St Gabriel's Church on Route 520 in Marlboro, NJ.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the St Vincent DePaul Society, St Catharine's Parish, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020