Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:30 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Neptune - Robert P. Juliano, 75, of Neptune passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune. Born in Long Branch, Robert was raised in Colts Neck, and moved to Neptune 45 years ago. He served as a carrier for the US Postal Service, Eatontown, for many years until retirement in 2009. An avid sports fan, Robert also enjoyed thoroughbred horse racing at many local tracks throughout the country and had a genuine love for all animals.

He is predeceased by his parents Vincent and Mary Basile Juliano. Surviving are his devoted and loving wife of 45 years, Carmella Politan Juliano; their two sons, Robert of Matawan and Ronald of Neptune; his brothers and their spouses, Samuel (Laura) of Neptune, Carmen (Joanne) of Neptune, and Richard (Wendy) of Tinton Falls; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 10:00 AM until Funeral Services at 1:30 PM, at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Private committal will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ 07724. For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
