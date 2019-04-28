Services
Mueller Funeral Home - Mason
6791 Tylersville Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
513-398-9100
For more information about
Robert Lawrence
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert P. Lawrence Jr.


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert P. Lawrence Jr. Obituary
Robert P. Lawrence, Jr.

Colts Neck - Robert P. Lawrence, Jr., of Colts Neck, New Jersey, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 14, 2019 West Chester, Ohio. He was born November 15, 1933 in Montclair, New Jersey to Robert and Lillian (Lake) Lawrence.

Bob was a loving husband, father and grandfather as well as a loyal friend. He was a farmer at heart and he enjoyed hard work, western films and tools that lasted his entire life. Bob was a lifelong volunteer serving the Holmdel Fire Department, the International Fire Chief Association and the Fireman's Relief Association to help families of injured firemen locally. He was involved with many organizations including the Masonic Order, Boy Scouts of America, and Holmdel United Church of Christ.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lillian Lawrence. Bob is survived by his wife, Joyce S. Lawrence; children, Robert P. Lawrence III, Jeffrey (Kathy) Lawrence, and Carol Lawrence; grandchildren, AJ Lawrence and Kate Lawrence; siblings, Dorothy Lawrence and Barbara Kimsey.

On May 4, 2019 a memorial service will be held at the Holmdel Community Church at Main Street Holmdel, New Jersey at 11 am In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be directed to: Boy Scouts of America, Monmouth Council, 705 Ginesi Drive, Morganville, New Jersey 07751
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now