Robert P. Lawrence, Jr.
Colts Neck - Robert P. Lawrence, Jr., of Colts Neck, New Jersey, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 14, 2019 West Chester, Ohio. He was born November 15, 1933 in Montclair, New Jersey to Robert and Lillian (Lake) Lawrence.
Bob was a loving husband, father and grandfather as well as a loyal friend. He was a farmer at heart and he enjoyed hard work, western films and tools that lasted his entire life. Bob was a lifelong volunteer serving the Holmdel Fire Department, the International Fire Chief Association and the Fireman's Relief Association to help families of injured firemen locally. He was involved with many organizations including the Masonic Order, Boy Scouts of America, and Holmdel United Church of Christ.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lillian Lawrence. Bob is survived by his wife, Joyce S. Lawrence; children, Robert P. Lawrence III, Jeffrey (Kathy) Lawrence, and Carol Lawrence; grandchildren, AJ Lawrence and Kate Lawrence; siblings, Dorothy Lawrence and Barbara Kimsey.
On May 4, 2019 a memorial service will be held at the Holmdel Community Church at Main Street Holmdel, New Jersey at 11 am In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be directed to: Boy Scouts of America, Monmouth Council, 705 Ginesi Drive, Morganville, New Jersey 07751
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019