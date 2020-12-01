Robert P. McDonoughMonmouth Beach - Robert P. McDonough (Bob) passed away on November 27, 2020, in Monmouth Beach, N.J. Bob was born in Montclair, N.J. in 1928. He completed high school at St. Benedict's Academy in Newark. Bob received his undergraduate and law degrees from Seton Hall University. In the mid-1960's, Bob started his own law firm which later grew into the partnership McDonough, Murray and Korn. He retired almost 30 years ago to enjoy time with his family and many activities, including photography and biking.Bob's family was the center of his life. He married Joan Rooney in 1953 and they had seven children. Bob and Joan lived in Westfield, N.J., from 1964 to 1989, when they moved to Monmouth Beach.He is survived by Joan, six of their children, and seventeen grandchildren. The surviving children are Kathleen and her husband, Seth Worley; Eileen; Mary Cummings and her husband Whitley; Matthew and his wife Ingrid; Paul and his partner Ines Gros; and Michael. Bob's oldest son, also named Bob, died in 2010, and is survived by his wife, Cara Gavin.The family is planning to hold a memorial service in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to St. Benedicts Academy in Newark.