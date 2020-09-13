1/1
Robert P. Stout
Robert P. Stout

Little Silver - Robert P. Stout, 92, formerly of Little Silver, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020. He was born in Long Branch, NJ to the late Melvin and Helen (Patchell) Stout. He worked as a postman for the USPS in Fair Haven and Red Bank for many years. Bob was a volunteer for the Little Silver Fire Department and played softball with the other members. He also volunteered at the Barn for the Poor. Bob loved the beach and was a member of the Surf Rider Beach Club. He was also an avid Mets fan.

He is predeceased by his wife, Patricia Stout, his daughters, Robin J. Stout and Wendy A. Matson and his sister, Carol McGowan. Surviving is his son, Michael Stout, his 5 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and his sister, Linda Mautner. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 1 - 4 p.m. A private Funeral Mass and Burial will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Robert's memory to the Little Silver Fire Department. Please visit Robert's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 13 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
