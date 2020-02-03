|
Robert "Rick" Patrick Richter
Calabash, NC - Robert "Rick" Patrick Richter (67) of Calabash NC, born in New Brunswick NJ and formerly from Belmar, NJ passed away on January 28, 2020 after a brief but valiant battle with cancer. He was a dedicated Fire Captain with the New Brunswick Fire Department. He retired in 2006 after 25 years of service. He was a member of the Manasquan NJ Elks Lodge 2534. He also was a volunteer firefighter at the Ocean Beach NJ Fire Company #3.
He was predeceased by his father Robert Francis. Surviving are his wife Margaret; his mother Mary of Normandy Beach NJ; children, Mathew and his partner Jennifer, daughter Jennifer and her husband Bill; five grandchildren, Connor, Sean, Bobby, Riley, and Mary, all from Levittown PA; and a recently discovered half-sister Robin Phillips of Chesapeake VA.
He loved spending summers growing up at the Jersey shore in Normandy Beach. Upon his retirement, he and his wife moved to Calabash and enjoyed the lifestyle of his golf community and the friendships made there.
There will be a mass of Christian burial held at St. Peters Roman Catholic Church, 94 Somerset St. New Brunswick on Saturday, February 8, at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers (tunneltotowers.org).
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020