Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
For more information about
Robert Kuhlwein
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kuhlwein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Paul "Zeke" Kuhlwein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Paul "Zeke" Kuhlwein Obituary
Robert Paul "Zeke" Kuhlwein

Pt. Pleasant Beach - Robert Paul "Zeke" Kuhlwein, 56 of Pt. Pleasant Beach passed away Sunday July 28, 2019 at home.

He was born in Point Pleasant Hospital and lived in Brick before moving to Point Pleasant Beach in 2001.

Zeke has been a Member of the IBEW Local #400, Asbury Park since 1985.

He enjoyed being with family and friends, Westerns, NASCAR, fishing, music, camping, "ham samwitches" and a roady.

Surviving is his wife Sandy Kuhlwein; two daughters Amanda and Lauren; Grandcat Hattie; Aunt Marcia Lockerson; his oldest brother Ernie and his wife Gina, middle brother Billy "Doc" and his wife Peggy. His nephews Michael, Joey, Marc, Josh and Zach. His nieces Meg, Jen, Meagan and Danielle; grand nephews Strummer, Joey, Asher and grand nieces Avery, Abbey, Zoey and Nora. And tons of friends…

A Memorial Gathering will be held Wednesday from 3:00 PM- 7:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick. Casual attire REQUIRED. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 pm. Condolences may be sent to the family at www. colonialfuneralgroup.com

In lieu of flowers donations to Stroll the Shore for a Cure at, independent.themmrf.org/stroll-for-a-cure-2019, would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now