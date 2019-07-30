|
Robert Paul "Zeke" Kuhlwein
Pt. Pleasant Beach - Robert Paul "Zeke" Kuhlwein, 56 of Pt. Pleasant Beach passed away Sunday July 28, 2019 at home.
He was born in Point Pleasant Hospital and lived in Brick before moving to Point Pleasant Beach in 2001.
Zeke has been a Member of the IBEW Local #400, Asbury Park since 1985.
He enjoyed being with family and friends, Westerns, NASCAR, fishing, music, camping, "ham samwitches" and a roady.
Surviving is his wife Sandy Kuhlwein; two daughters Amanda and Lauren; Grandcat Hattie; Aunt Marcia Lockerson; his oldest brother Ernie and his wife Gina, middle brother Billy "Doc" and his wife Peggy. His nephews Michael, Joey, Marc, Josh and Zach. His nieces Meg, Jen, Meagan and Danielle; grand nephews Strummer, Joey, Asher and grand nieces Avery, Abbey, Zoey and Nora. And tons of friends…
A Memorial Gathering will be held Wednesday from 3:00 PM- 7:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick. Casual attire REQUIRED. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 pm. Condolences may be sent to the family at www. colonialfuneralgroup.com
In lieu of flowers donations to Stroll the Shore for a Cure at, independent.themmrf.org/stroll-for-a-cure-2019, would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 30, 2019