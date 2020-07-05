1/1
Robert Paul "Bobby" Simmonds Jr.
Robert Paul "Bobby" Simmonds, Jr.

Brick - Robert Paul Simmonds, Jr., (Bobby) passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his home in Brick surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Staten Island, Robert lived in Bayonne for many years before moving to Brick 20 years ago.

Bobby Simmonds proudly served in the United States Air Force.

Bobby (Bags) Simmonds worked as a Radiology Technician for Hackensack Meridian Health System and was also a certified EMT. He was a communicant of St. Dominic's RC Church in Brick for many years.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Kathleen Simmonds; his loving children, Robert Paul Simmonds III, Bailey Jovanna Carroll and Kayla Nicole Sanford; and son in law Mike Carroll his dear brothers, Steven Joseph and Paul Anthony Simmonds; his cherished grandchildren, Peter and Clare Carroll.

Funeral Services are private and held under the direction of O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick. In lieu of Flowers please make donations to the Glioblastoma foundation PO Box 62066 Durham NC 27715




Published in Asbury Park Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
