Father Robert Pearson
- - Death came, as it does to all men, to the Reverend Robert Alfred Pearson of Ocean Township, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
Father Pearson was born on April 16, 1927 in Flint, Michigan. He received a Bachelor of Science, Master of Divinity and Bachelor of Sacred Theology degrees.
He served in the United States Navy during World War II, being transferred to the USS Wisconsin after VJ Day.
After some years in business, he attended seminary and was ordained a priest in the Episcopal Church in 1957. Father Pearson served mission and parishes in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In 1978, he was ordained a priest in the Antiochian Orthodox Church and in 1986 Father Pearson was accepted as a priest in the Roman Catholic Church, Diocese of Trenton, New Jersey.
Father Pearson leaves his ever devoted wife, Nancy Bickhart Pearson; daughter, Rebecca and her children, Frances and Andrew; son, Mark his wife Suzanne and children Conner, Rachael and Marissa; son John and his children, Chadwick and Emma, daughter Jane and husband Christopher and children Grace, Luke and Jack. A child, Mary Ann died at birth.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 9:30 am until his Funeral Mass at 11 am Saturday at St. Jerome's Roman Catholic Church, 254 Wall Street, West Long Branch. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Human Life International, www.hli.org, 4 Family Life Lane,Front Royal ,VA 22630. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 29, 2019