Aberdeen - With great sadness, the family of Robert A."Bob" Porlick announces his passing on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the age of 93 years, in Aberdeen, NJ. He is preceded in death by Mary Lou, his beloved wife of 52 years, and was surrounded by all the love his children and grandchildren could shower on him.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, Nov. 11th from 4PM to 6PM at Bedle Funeral Home, 212 Main St. Matawan, NJ. A funeral home service will be held at 5:30PM. Due to COVID restrictions, we can only allow 50 people into the funeral home at a time. MASKS ARE MANDATORY! In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to the Florida Grand Opera (www.fgo.org
)
