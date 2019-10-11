|
Robert R. McGillick
Whiting - Robert R. McGillick, Sr., 75, of Whiting, NJ, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at AristaCare in Whiting. Robert was born in Paterson, NJ, raised in Glen Rock and graduated from Glen Rock High School. He moved to Ocean County in 1969, living in Toms River, Beachwood and Bayville before moving to Whiting in 2005. He attended Ocean County College as well as various management classes at Monmouth University and Brookdale Community College.
Bob began his career in advertising in 1970 at Response Advertising in Pine Beach, serving as President and co-owner. In 1973, he began working for the Asbury Park Press, serving as an Advertising Account Executive, Creative Coordinator and Advertising Art Director, retiring in 2006.
Throughout his career, Bob did much volunteer work and held many esteemed positions. He was a charter member of Pinelands Cultural Society/Albert Music Hall where he served as Vice President, then President, and lead singer for the band, Cedar Creek; he was the Advertising Art Chairman for the NJ Press Association; President of the Methodist Men's Group of Ocean Gate Methodist Church; Baseball Manager/Coach with Berkley Little League; and Trustee of Crestwood Village Co-op 2 where he served as Vice President, was an active member of their Bocce Club and performed as their "Singing Santa". Bob was also an active member of Whiting United Methodist Church where he served as Sexton and was a member of the choir.
Bob was an avid Yankee fan, dedicated Oakland Raider fan and cheered for the Philadelphia Eagles. He loved woodworking, bicycling, fishing and country music.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, William J. McGillick and Betty Davies McGillick; his brother, William; and his sister, Charlotte. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary; his son, Robert R. Jr. and his wife Amanda; one grandson, Robert R. 3rd; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11am at Whiting United Methodist Church, 55 Lacey Rd. Whiting, NJ. The Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Road, Whiting, NJ is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, Bob's family asks you to make a donation to the Whiting United Methodist Church. For more information or to post a tribute, please visit the website at www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019