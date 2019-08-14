|
Robert R. Strano
Ocean Twp. - Robert R. Strano, age 81, passed away Monday August 12, 2019 at Jersey Shore Univeristy Medical Center, Neptune.
Robert was born in Asbury Park and lived in Ocean Twp. for 47 years. Robert graduated from Asbury Park H.S. He served in The National Guard for six years, he was an Architectual Designer and designed and built many homes. Bob owned many boats and loved fishing with his sons and grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife Marie Elaine Strano, two sons; Robert R. Strano, Jr. and wife Stacy, Christopher Strano and wife Alicia and six grandchildren; Kristina, Taylor, Max, Robby, Gabriella and Sam and one brother, Harry and two sisters; Carm and Ann.
Visitation 3-7 PM Thursday Aug 15, 2019 at Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park. Service on Friday 10 AM Buckley Funeral Home. Interment immediately following Mt Calvary Cemetery, Neptune.
For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 14, 2019