Robert Reddy
Berkeley Township - ROBERT THOMAS REDDY passed away on April 23, 2020 at home after a long struggle with cancer.
He was born September 27, 1942 in Manhattan where he spent his childhood and then moved to Staten Island. In 2003 he moved to Toms River. For most of his life he worked in banking and security.
He is predeceased by his parents John and Pearl, and his brothers John, Donald, William and Phillip Reddy.
He is survived by the love of his life, Doris, his sister Patricia Pickett of Florida and his two sisters in law, Marian and Doris Reddy. Also surviving are his many loving nieces and nephews,
He will be missed by his family and friends.
Robert was a member of Lakehurst United Methodist Church, Lakehurst, NJ and the Silver Ridge Park North homeowners association, Toms River.
The family will have a memorial service at The Timothy E.Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ.when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lakehurst United Methodist Church, 204 Elm St., Lakehurst 08733.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020