Robert Rosado
Berkeley Township - Robert J. Rosado, age 76, of the Holiday City section of Berkeley Township died on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Bey Lea Village, Toms River. Born in Queens, he lived there and in Barnegat before moving to Holiday City four years ago.
Mr. Rosado was an IRS agent for many years prior to his retirement. He enjoyed playing cards, and was a member of his community's Walking Club.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his step-children, Albert veltri and his wife Aimee, Christopher Veltri and Teresa Veltri; his grandchildren, Anthony, Alexandria, Justin, Jonathan, Blaze, Joseph, and Isabella. He will be greatly missed.
Services were private under the direction of Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 28, 2019