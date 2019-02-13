|
|
Robert Russell Crelin Jr.
Neptune - Robert Russell Crelin Jr., of Neptune, passed away February 11,2019 is now reunited with Georgie, his cherished wife of forty-seven years, and their twins, William and Marie. He was also predeceased by his parents, Robert, Sr., and Ruth Crelin. Bob, also known as Bear, was a lifelong resident of Neptune, NJ. He was a proud member of the United States Navy, the Shark River Hills Fire Company, the Bradley Beach Fishing Club, and the local 694 as a painter and wall paper hanger. Bob was happiest surrounded by friends, family, and his buddy Angus. At the beach, he loved fishing, going for a dive, and having a cup of coffee. Robert is survived by his three loving daughters, MaryRuth, Elizabeth, and Catherine. He will always be Pop to his four grandchildren, Emily, Zachary, Robert, and Madelyn. Visitation will be held February 14, 2019 from 4pm-7pm with a 5:30pm wake service at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune. A 10am mass will be held February 15, 2019 at Holy Innocents Church, Neptune, Military Honors will be presented at the conclusion of mass. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to at .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 13, 2019