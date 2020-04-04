|
|
Robert Russell Drummond
Ocean Twp. - ROBERT R. DRUMMOND - 84, died peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center following a cancer related illness. Bob, as he was known to friends and family, was born in Newark, NJ and grew up in Irvington where he graduated Irvington High School, with the class of 1953. He graduated with a BS in Civil Engineering from Newark College of Engineering (NJIT), with the class of 1957. After receiving an honorable discharge from the United States Marine Corps, Bob worked 42-years for the US Government at Picatinny Arsenal, Bell Laboratories in Whippany as an On-site Government Rep., and finally at Fort Monmouth until his retirement in 1999. Bob then worked a short time for several government contractors including CACI assisting with the relocation of Fort Monmouth in NJ to Aberdeen Proving Ground in MD.
In his private life, Bob Drummond was an avid tennis player who played 4-5 times a week with the Night Owls group at New Shrewsbury Racquet Club through February 2020. He was known there to friends and club members as "Dress-shirt Bobby" because of his tendency to play tennis in a button-down shirt, and also for his reputation of beating players a fraction of his age.
Bob Drummond was predeceased in 2010 by his wife of 51-years Mrs. Gail Drummond, and is survived by his son-Brian Drummond, his daughter Lisa Lucas, his son-in-law David Lucas, grand daughters Sydney Lucas and Emily Lucas, his cousins Janet Happel, Susan King and their families, his girlfriend of 5-years Ms. Sandy Ransom, and his sister-in-law Pam Siano and her family.
In compliance with current NJ requirements, no formal funeral service will be held at this time. The family will announce a memorial service to be held at a later date as state restrictions are revised.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020