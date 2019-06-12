|
|
Robert S. Borkowski, Sr.
Bayville - Robert S. Borkowski Sr., age 72, of Bayville died on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at home. Born in Jersey City, he lived in Little Ferry and Lyndhurst before moving to Bayville in 1972.
Mr. Borkowski served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. A parishioner of St. Barnabas RC Church, he was a car enthusiast, particularly Corvettes.
He was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Ursula Borkowski, and his siblings, Richard Borkowski and Dolores Oliver. He is survived by his wife Maureen; his children, Bernadette Gunn and her Husband James of Waretown, Robert S. Borkowski Jr. of Bayville, and Michael Borkowski and his wife Misty of Bayville; six grandchildren, Christopher and Stephanie Gunn, Hunter Lynn, and Jack, Clark, and LilyRose Borkowski.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 3-6pm at Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River. The visitation will conclude with Religious Services and Military Honors at 5:45pm. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 12, 2019