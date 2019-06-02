|
|
Robert S. Cathcart
Barnegat, NJ - Robert S. Cathcart, 71, of Barnegat passed away on May 30, 2019 at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin. Bob was born and raised in Granville, NY. He was formerly of Old Bridge before moving to Barnegat. He served overseas in the U.S. Army during Vietnam from 1967-1970. He worked at Fort Monmouth as a Contract Specialist for the Department of Army for over 25 years. Most recently, Bob enjoyed his leisurely activities in the Seacrest Pines community of Barnegat. He played pickle ball, table tennis, and was part of the chess club. He was part of the Writer's Club of the Surf City and Barnegat libraries and currently was writing his own novel. Bob enjoyed his time playing bridge, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his brother, Mark Cathcart, Bob is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cindy Cathcart, son Robert L. and his wife Linda, son Jason and his wife Diana, his daughter Allison Weimann and her husband Jason, sister Donna Gorman and her husband Francis, brother Philip Cathcart and his wife Lesa, 6 grandchildren, Robert, Ian, Lennox, Jake, Gage, Owen, 2 great-grandchildren Peyton and Liam along with his nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be offered on Wednesday, June 5th from 10:30 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 335 South Main St., Barnegat, NJ 08005. Burial will follow at B/G William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to Colon Cancer Foundation, 10 Midland Ave, Suite M06, Port Chester, NY 10573 or , P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 2, 2019