Robert S. Klimowicz
1956 - 2020
Robert S. Klimowicz

Robert S. Klimowicz, age 63, passed away suddenly at home in Allenhurst. Thursday July 23, 2020. Robert was born in Bayonne, and has lived in Allenhurst since 2000 where he raised his family.

Robert was an avid fisherman and had a great sense of humor. He loved Bruce Springsteen, shopping at Costco, and was a proud member of AA for over 30 years. Above all, Bob's favorite thing to do was talk about the love he had for his two sons.

He graduated from The Pingry School, Elizabeth, NJ and Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa.

He is predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Lorraine Klimowicz. He is survived by his loving wife Doris Sherwood Klimowicz, two sons, Henry (NYC), and Eric, (Allenhurst), one brother, Thomas and wife Gabi, Austria. A cousin, Quiche Stone, many nieces and nephews and a large, loving family.

A visitation will be held Monday July 27, 2020 4:00-8:00 pm. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park. A Mass of Christain burial 10:30am Tuesday St. Marys Church 46 Richmond Ave Deal. Interment immediately following St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall. In lieu of flowers please donate to Interfaith Neighbors 810 Fourth Ave Asbury Park. Under CDC guidelines please practice social distancing and wear a mask when entering the funeral home. We cannot exceed more than 50 people at any given time at the funeral home and church. Thank you.

For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Buckley Funeral Home - Asbury Park
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Marys Church
JUL
28
Interment
St. Anne's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Buckley Funeral Home - Asbury Park
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 25, 2020
Dear Doris, I am so sorry to hear of Bob passing. You and your family are in my heart and prayers.
Martha Kenny
Friend
July 24, 2020
Requiesce in pace
Brian/Jane Boyle
Family
