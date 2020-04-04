|
Robert S. Maxwell
Palm Coast, FL - Robert S. Maxwell 79, of Palm Coast FL, formally of Ship Bottom and Toms River NJ, passed away on March 30, 2020. Robert was born and raised in New Gretna, NJ. He worked for the Ship Bottom Water Department and was self-employed installing kitchen cabinets. During his retirement he occupied his time working at a hardware store.
He was a lifetime member of the Ship Bottom Volunteer Fire Company and a member of the Army National Guard.
Robert is predeceased by his mother Marietta Maxwell, brother William Maxwell and sister Elsie Roop. He is survived by his brother James Maxwell.
Robert is predeceased by his first wife Theresa Ellen Montgomery Maxwell and survived by their children Robert W. Maxwell and his wife Debra of West Creek, NJ, Frank D. Maxwell of Palm Coast FL, his daughters Beatrice C. Maxwell of Whiting NJ, Dawn M. McMahon and her husband Daniel of Manahawkin, NJ.
He was predeceased by his second wife Andrea Louise Lombreglia Maxwell and survived by their son Jarrod T. Maxwell and his girlfriend Nicole Speglevin of Palm Coast, FL. He leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life for Robert will be announced at a later date. Donations can be made to the Ship Bottom Volunteer Fire Company, 2006 Central Ave., Ship Bottom, NJ 08008. The family of Mr. Maxwell entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences can be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020