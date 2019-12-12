Resources
Robert S. Pluta

Robert S. Pluta Obituary
Robert S. Pluta

Whiting - Robert S Pluta "Bob", age 67 of Whiting passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Community Medical Center. Bob was born in Newark and was formerly of Murray Hill and Toms River before moving to Whiting in 2009. He was the owner of RSP Distributors and worked for Meridian Healthcare. Bob loved going camping with his wife Susan and he will be greatly missed by his snowbird friends in FL and his long time friends at the Collingswood Flea Market.

Bob was predeceased by his two brothers: Mike and Leon, he is survived by his wife of 48 years Susan (nee Gordon), his son Bobby and wife Jodi, his son Jeff and wife Jaime. The four loves of his life, his grandchildren: Payton, Madison, Aiden and Emily. He is also survived by his beloved dog Scooter along with many loving family and friends.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2 - 5 pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9. Cremation will be private. Inurnment will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11 am at St. Mary's Parish Cemetery, Beachview Avenue, Manahawkin.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
