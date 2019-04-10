Services
Aycock Funeral Home
6801 SE FEDERAL HWY
Stuart, FL 34997
(772) 223-9300
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Christopher's Catholic Church
12001 SE Federal Highway
Hobe Sound, NJ
View Map
Robert S. Strangia Obituary
Robert S. Strangia

Hobe Sound, FL - Robert S. Strangia, 77 of Hobe Sound, FL passed away on April 7, 2019.

Formerly of West Long Branch, NJ, he was an Assistant Principal and Head Football Coach at Red Bank Regional High School.

He is survived by his beloved wife Arlene (nee Ferencz), son Robert (Deena), daughters Michelle Strangia Hale and Laurie Strangia O'Neill (Craig), grandson Matthew Hale, brother Michael (Josephine) and sister Grace Strangia Lenzi (William Muir), sisters-in-law Marie Strangia and Gail Strangia. He is predeceased by bothers, Dominic and Anthony. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 12, 2019, from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Aycock Funeral Home Young & Prill Chapel, 6801 SE Federal Highway, Stuart, FL 34997.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 10:30 am, at St. Christopher's Catholic Church, 12001 SE Federal Highway, Hobe Sound, FL 33455, followed by entombment at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 2001 SW Murphy Road, Palm City, FL 34990.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Christopher's Catholic Church, 12001 SE Federal Highway, Hobe Sound, FL 33455.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 10, 2019
