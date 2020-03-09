|
Robert Schafer, Sr.
Robert L. "Sunny" Schafer, Sr., age 79, life time resident of New Egypt, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at home. He was born in Salisburg, Maryland on January 7, 1941. Sunny worked as a heavy equipment operator at Sambols Construction in Toms River. He enjoyed eating breakfast at Tooties, hunting and fishing, riding motorcycles, going to the beach, and skiing. Sunny was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be deeply missed.
Sunny is predeceased by his mother Doris (Hite) Schafer; his beloved wife Judy (Taylor) Schafer; sister Leona Hixenbaugh; and brother James Schafer.He leaves behind his son Robert Schafer, Jr. and wife Georginie of New Egypt; his two daughters, Karen Sonderman and husband Jeffrey of Jackson and Crystal Schafer of Lakewood; his five grandchildren, Sarah Purcell, David Purcell, Danelle Fox, Christine Sonderman, and Jeffrey Sonderman Jr.; his five great-grandchildren; his four sisters, Carol Goff of Whiting, Darlene Orts and husband Glen of Browns Mills, Patricia Papai of Wrightstown, and Mary Schafer of New Egypt; along with several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial gathering on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 10AM to 11 AM at Tilghman Funeral Home, located at 52 Main Street, New Egypt, New Jersey 08533 with interment to follow at Emley's Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sunny's name can be made to LADACIN (Lifetime Assistance for Developmental and Challenging Individual Needs), 1703 Kneely Blvd, Wanamassa, New Jersey, 07712.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020