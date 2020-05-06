Robert Schreib



Berkeley Township, NJ - Robert Schreib, age 93, of the Holiday City Section of Berkeley Township passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, of natural causes with family at bedside. Born in Irvington, NJ Mr. Schreib grew up in Islip, Long Island, and later lived in Carlstadt and Hoboken before residing in the Fords section of Woodbridge for over forty years. He settled in Holiday City twenty six years ago.



Mr. Schreib was a US Army Veteran of world War II, serving in the 86th Airborne Division. He worked as a printer for the Newark evening News for many years, was a member of the American Legion of Hasbrouck Heights and was a lifetime member of the NRA.



He was predeceased by his sons, John and Kenneth; and his brothers Arnold and Arthur Schreib and sister Bette McCaslin.



He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Virginia; his sons, Robert Jr. of Toms River, Richard of Austin, TX, and Christopher of Lumberton, NJ; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; a brother, George Schreib; and a sister, Charlotte O'Conner.



A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a future time.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store