Robert Sherrier
Sun City Center, FL - Robert Sherrier, 81, Sun City Center, FL, passed peacefully at home on April 17. He was born in Elizabeth, NJ to Anne and Alexander Sherrier in 1937. Bob was a member of the NJ 50th Armored Division National Guard and the Knights of Columbus. At the Jersey Shore, Bob met the love of his life, Barbara Kohl. They resided in Pt. Pleasant Beach for most of their married life. Bob was a hard worker and began working at the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. He owned multiple businesses including Shore Haven Marina, Duffy's Deli, and the Shirt Shack. He also worked many years for Foodtown, Shoprite and Coca-Cola. Bob liked to stay busy and faithfully served on the Sun City Security Squad after retiring to Florida in 2004. One who always put others first, he will be missed by many, including his wife Barbara.
He is also survived by his daughter Barbara and Robert Sherman; son Robert Jr. and Babette, son Michael and Nancy, daughter Suzanne and Steven Pfirrman; son David and Joanna; and daughter Christina and Richard English. He loved to spend time with his 14 grandchildren: Brittany, Robert, Jonathan Sherman; Matthew, Rebecca, Timothy; Alexander, Michael; Lauren; Christopher, Rachel Pfirrman; and Ryan, Andrew, Natalie English. Additionally, he is survived by his twin brother Richard and wife Elizabeth, sister Barbara and husband Joseph Coakley, and brother-in-law Walter Kohl.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown, NJ. Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 9:30 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, April 24th at 10:30 am at Mary, Mother of God Church, 19 Leonardville Rd., Middletown, NJ. Burial will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia, NJ. For more information, directions, or to send condolences please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 21, 2019