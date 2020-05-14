Robert Shuttleworth
Toms River - Robert Lawrence Shuttleworth, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home, Toms River, NJ. For service information visit our website www.silvertonmemorial.com. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Road, Toms River is in charge of the arrangements.
Toms River - Robert Lawrence Shuttleworth, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home, Toms River, NJ. For service information visit our website www.silvertonmemorial.com. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Road, Toms River is in charge of the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 14 to May 17, 2020.