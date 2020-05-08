Robert Steven Seldin
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Steven Seldin

Robert Steven Seldin was born August 30, 1957 and died on April 30, 2020 from complications of Covid-19. He grew up in Fair Haven, N.J. and graduated from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School. In his youth, he could often be found at one of his favorite places, the Fair Haven Fire Department, hoping they would have some tasks or chores for him to do. Robert had some mental challenges but he was able to work at a variety of part-time jobs, over the years. His most enjoyable activity was being a greeter/volunteer at Shore Meadows Rehab and Nursing Center in Toms River, where he spent the past seven years as a resident. The nurses and staff there felt like family to him especially his favorite nurse Daniel Moracha. Robert enjoyed anything pertaining to Navy Seals. He also loved Bingo and other group activities and always planned for a meal at Charlie Brown's for special occasions. He was a gentle soul who appreciated the simple things in life. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents Thelma and Raymond Seldin, and a beloved sister Beth Supple. Survivors include brother-in-law Steve Supple, a sister Sharon Bachman and husband Ken, niece Jen Bachman and nephew Mathew Bachman, cousins Nancy & Steve Schiro and sons Luke and Riley Schiro as well as cousin Ellen Donaldson & husband David. Memorial contributions may be made to: Easterseals Behavioral Health Services Monmouth Residential, 615 Hope Rd. Bldg. 3, Eatontown, NJ 07724. Please leave condolences online at Bloomfield-Cooper Chapel in Lakewood, who are handling arrangements. Memorial plans are pending.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Funeral Chapels
1300 Vermont Ave
Lakewood, NJ 08701
8002475235
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Robert was a gentle soul. He was our neighbor and friend for many years, along with his parents and sisters. We know he is now at peace and are grateful for this.
Frank Gaudio
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved