Robert Steven Seldin was born August 30, 1957 and died on April 30, 2020 from complications of Covid-19. He grew up in Fair Haven, N.J. and graduated from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School. In his youth, he could often be found at one of his favorite places, the Fair Haven Fire Department, hoping they would have some tasks or chores for him to do. Robert had some mental challenges but he was able to work at a variety of part-time jobs, over the years. His most enjoyable activity was being a greeter/volunteer at Shore Meadows Rehab and Nursing Center in Toms River, where he spent the past seven years as a resident. The nurses and staff there felt like family to him especially his favorite nurse Daniel Moracha. Robert enjoyed anything pertaining to Navy Seals. He also loved Bingo and other group activities and always planned for a meal at Charlie Brown's for special occasions. He was a gentle soul who appreciated the simple things in life. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents Thelma and Raymond Seldin, and a beloved sister Beth Supple. Survivors include brother-in-law Steve Supple, a sister Sharon Bachman and husband Ken, niece Jen Bachman and nephew Mathew Bachman, cousins Nancy & Steve Schiro and sons Luke and Riley Schiro as well as cousin Ellen Donaldson & husband David. Memorial contributions may be made to: Easterseals Behavioral Health Services Monmouth Residential, 615 Hope Rd. Bldg. 3, Eatontown, NJ 07724. Please leave condolences online at Bloomfield-Cooper Chapel in Lakewood, who are handling arrangements. Memorial plans are pending.









