|
|
Robert Swift
Toms River - Robert F. Swift, age 65, of Toms River, passed away peacefully September 19, 2019.
Robert was an Operations Training Instructor for Oyster Creek Nuclear Generation Station in Forked River.
Surviving are his wife Donna Rollins Swift, daughter Sarah, brother James, sisters Mary Fantuzzi and husband Doug, and Molly Corbett, and husband Brian.
A memorial service will be held Sunday 1-3 PM with a religious service at 2:30 PM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 412 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: LADACIN Network, 1100 Airport Rd., Lakewood NJ 08701.Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 21, 2019