Robert T Burrell
Toms River - Robert T. Burrell 74 of Lake Ridge, Toms River died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Newark, he lived in Union for 37 years before moving to Toms River 22 years ago. He served in the United States Army from 1965-1967. He later was employed as a Police Officer for Union Township for over 20 years before retiring as Sergeant in 1994. He is predeceased by his devoted wife of 50 years, Nancy (Drake) Burrell, who died in 2018. Surviving are 2 daughters and their husbands, Dawn and Tony Giraldi of Hillsborough, Tammy Burrell and Rob Cesaro of Linden, a brother, James Burrell of Florida, and his cherished granddaughter, Emersyn. Memorial Gathering is Friday 2-4 PM with a 3:30 PM Service at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Road Manchester. Inurnment is Monday 2 PM at Brigadier Gen Wm C Doyle NJ Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity
