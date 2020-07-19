Robert T. Hoffman
Rumson - Hoffman, Robert T. 76 of Rumson, N.J. passed away peacefully on Saturday July 18, 2020. He was born to the late Henry and Mary Hoffman in Jersey City, N.J. Bobby proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1963 to 1967. He earned an Associate's degree in criminal justice at Brookdale College. Then went on to serve Rumson Police for 31 years eventually becoming our beloved "Chief". Bobby was a lifetime member of the Oceanic Fire Department and enjoyed fishing and crabbing on the Navesink River. He enjoyed all sports, especially, playing so]ball, basketball, tennis and was an avid N.Y. Giants fan. Most of all, Bobby with his generous heart loved being "Poppy" to his twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren and spending time at the Ramp.
He was predeceased by his son Robert W. Hoffman ( 1992 ) and his four brothers and two sisters.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Jane; three children, Catherine Hoffman Francis ( Bernard ), Michael D. Hoffman ( Erica ) and Laura Maldonado (Benjamin Jr), his beloved "liele" brother, Joseph Hoffman (Lynn); twelve grandchildren, Alyssa, Jessica, Nicholas, Benjamin III, Gillian, Ethan, Ciaran, Michal, Kevin, Makayla, Natalie and Ian; two great grandchildren, McKenna and Jonathan and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
All services are private and under the direction of the John E. Day Funeral Home of Red Bank. There will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans
or Wounded Warrior Project
.
