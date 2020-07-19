1/
Robert T. Hoffman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert T. Hoffman

Rumson - Hoffman, Robert T. 76 of Rumson, N.J. passed away peacefully on Saturday July 18, 2020. He was born to the late Henry and Mary Hoffman in Jersey City, N.J. Bobby proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1963 to 1967. He earned an Associate's degree in criminal justice at Brookdale College. Then went on to serve Rumson Police for 31 years eventually becoming our beloved "Chief". Bobby was a lifetime member of the Oceanic Fire Department and enjoyed fishing and crabbing on the Navesink River. He enjoyed all sports, especially, playing so]ball, basketball, tennis and was an avid N.Y. Giants fan. Most of all, Bobby with his generous heart loved being "Poppy" to his twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren and spending time at the Ramp.

He was predeceased by his son Robert W. Hoffman ( 1992 ) and his four brothers and two sisters.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Jane; three children, Catherine Hoffman Francis ( Bernard ), Michael D. Hoffman ( Erica ) and Laura Maldonado (Benjamin Jr), his beloved "liele" brother, Joseph Hoffman (Lynn); twelve grandchildren, Alyssa, Jessica, Nicholas, Benjamin III, Gillian, Ethan, Ciaran, Michal, Kevin, Makayla, Natalie and Ian; two great grandchildren, McKenna and Jonathan and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

All services are private and under the direction of the John E. Day Funeral Home of Red Bank. There will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans or Wounded Warrior Project.

Please visit Robert's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John E Day Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved