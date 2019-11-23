Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gutierrez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert V. Gutierrez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert V. Gutierrez Obituary
Robert V. Gutierrez

Manahawkin - Robert V. Gutierrez, 78, of Manahawkin, NJ passed November 22, 2019 at home. He was born in Oklahoma City, OK and is a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy, Sacramento, CA . He served in the US Navy and Merchant Marine during the Vietnam War. Robert retired from the Department of Corrections, Bordentown, NJ in 2000. He loved fishing, golfing and his garden.

Surviving are his wife of 28 years, Barbara; 4 step-children, Carmine, David, Thomas and Alyson; 10 grandchildren whom he loved very much; 2 nieces, Dora Hamilton and Anita Martinez.

Viewing Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 1 to 4 PM followed by a Blessing and Military Honors at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Cremation private. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -