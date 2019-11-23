|
Robert V. Gutierrez
Manahawkin - Robert V. Gutierrez, 78, of Manahawkin, NJ passed November 22, 2019 at home. He was born in Oklahoma City, OK and is a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy, Sacramento, CA . He served in the US Navy and Merchant Marine during the Vietnam War. Robert retired from the Department of Corrections, Bordentown, NJ in 2000. He loved fishing, golfing and his garden.
Surviving are his wife of 28 years, Barbara; 4 step-children, Carmine, David, Thomas and Alyson; 10 grandchildren whom he loved very much; 2 nieces, Dora Hamilton and Anita Martinez.
Viewing Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 1 to 4 PM followed by a Blessing and Military Honors at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Cremation private. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019