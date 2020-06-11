Robert V. Johnstone
Robert V. Johnstone

Point Pleasant - Robert V. Johnstone, age 79, of Point Pleasant passed away at Hackensack Meridian Health surrounded by family on June 7, 2020.

Robert was born and raised in Orange, NJ before moving to Point Pleasant 55 years ago.

Robert was a Veteran of the United States Navy, where he learned and mastered computer programming. These skills allowed him a prosperous career in District Service Management for the likes of computer companies such as Wang Laboratories and Qual X Serv for over 37 years, before retiring in 2002.

Robert was an avid golfer and member at Woodlake Country Club. A fisherman at heart, he could often be found at the Manasquan Inlet at "The Rail."

Robert is predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Catherine G. Johnstone and his brother, Jack Johnstone.

He is survived by his daughter, Meredith and her husband, Glenn Norton of Point Pleasant; his granddaughters, Meghan and Karleen; his brother, Allen Johnstone; sister-in-law, Janet and Karl Dryzmala and brother-in-law, David Gray.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions a Memorial to celebrate Robert's life will be held at a later date.

To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press on Jun. 11, 2020.
