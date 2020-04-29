|
|
Robert W. Andrews
Moorestown - Robert W. Andrews, 96, passed away in Moorestown, NJ on April 26th. Born in Philadelphia, Robert grew up in Drexel Hill before going to West Chester University. He was a WW II veteran and served 2 years in Hawaii as a telegraph operator and a trumpet player in the Officer's Band. Upon returning to college, he completed his degree at West Chester. He then continued his education and graduated from Columbia University with his Master's degree in musical education. He spent most of his life in Manasquan and was a teacher for 36 years in Freehold Borough. During his career, he taught music and science. After he retired, he drove a limousine for many years. He enjoyed driving, photography and politics. His love of music continued all his life, but more than anything he was devoted to his family and his faith. Before moving out of the area, he was an active member of Community Bible Church.
Robert is predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Virginia (nee Goslee). Surviving are his son, Robert W. Andrews Jr. and his wife, Mary and his daughter, Susan Ezzi, and her husband, Rick. His 9 grandchildren and their spouses and his 15 great-grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Arrangements were under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan, NJ. Interment took place at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhomehome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020