|
|
Robert W. Chambers
Holiday City West, Berkeley Township - Robert W. Chambers, 87, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ, he lived many years in Bloomfield before moving to Berkeley Township. Bob answered the call to serve with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon his return, he married his life's companion, Anne Marie Carbin, who survives him. A mechanic, he owned and operated Chambers Exxon in Nutley. They raised a family of four children which was happily enhanced by their children's and grandchildren's spouses and dearest friends. The children are Jean M. Reilly (survivor of Douglas J. Reilly), Edward (Rowena Gonzales), Nancy I. Castro (John), and Patrick (Michele Colie). He enjoyed the company of grandchildren Meghan (Matt Gray), Jeremy, Anthony, Jenna, and Shannon. He was predeceased by his grandchildren Timothy J. Reilly (Kristin Dragotta) and Erin Reilly, his brother John, and his mother Clara Johnson Chambers. Three great grandchildren, Josephine, Erin and Sullivan, round out the circle. Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals at 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River, NJ. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Maximillian Kolbe R.C. Church. Committal will be private. Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020