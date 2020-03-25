Services
Forked River - Robert W. Douglas, age 56 of Forked River passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Leisure Chateau Rehabilitation in Lakewood. Robert was a lifelong resident of Forked River. He worked at Lakehurst Naval Base as an Aviation Mechanic for many years, retiring in 2010. He was a US Marine serving during Desert Storm. Robert loved playing sports as well as hunting and fishing.

Robert was predeceased by his brothers Ted and Stuart. He is survived by his son Jeremiah and his wife Gina, his daughter Lauren and her partner James, two grandchildren Greyson and Dakota, two sisters Susan Douglas and Kathy Sheridan. He is also survived by many loving family and friends.

Interment of cremated remains will be held at a later date at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Riggs Funeral Home, Forked River. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018 in Robert's Memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
