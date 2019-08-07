|
Robert W. Eyerkuss Sr.
Toms River - Robert W. Eyerkuss Sr., age 95, passed away peacefully Sunday August 4, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Robert is survived by his daughter Nancy Sutherland, her husband Dr. John Sutherland and his Daughter in law, Lisa Eyerkuss. He is also survived by his grandchildren Erika and Sean Gogola, Gordon and Aralynn Sutherland, Kristen and Tom Gannon, Ian and Meg Sutherland, Dr. Emily and Robert Eyerkuss III and Trevor Eyerkuss. He leaves behind 8 great grandchildren, Sera, Reid, Wyatt, Skylar, Aila, Robbie IV, Tripp, and Maeve. He is now reunited with his beloved wife, Beatrice and son Robert W. Eyerkuss Jr.
Bob is a decorated War Veteran having survived the Normandy Invasion and is a recipient of the Purple Heart, The Bronze Star and The WWII Victory Medal. He also received the French Liberation medal and the NJ distinguished service medal. He grew up in Belleville, NJ and was employed by Kremintz Jewelers, where he met his wife. He then worked as a supervisor at Elizabethtown Gas in Edison, NJ. He and his wife summered at the Jersey Shore living out his retirement years where he made many fond memories with his family and friends and touched so many lives.
Visiting will be held Thursday, August 8th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St. Toms River. A Funeral Mass to celebrate Bob's life will be held Friday, 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 685 Hooper Ave. Toms River, NJ. Entombment and Military Honors will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River. Family and friends are invited to visit www.andersonandcampbell.com to leave tributes for his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Team Rubicon, https://teamrubiconusa.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 7, 2019