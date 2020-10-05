1/1
Robert W. Green
Robert W Green

Eatontown - Robert W. Green, 67 of Eatontown, passed away on October 3, 2020. Robert was born in Long Branch to the late Woodrow and Elinor (nee: Finley) Green.

Robert graduated from Monmouth Regional High School. After high school, he attended Brookdale Community College. He then worked as a Police Officer in Eatontown, retiring after 30 years of service to his community.

Robert was a loving and dedicated Father and Husband, who was supportive of his wife, children and friends, and was passionate about the things he cared about.

He loved to spend his time at the beach with his family, passing the love of the beach to his sons. Robert enjoyed spending time in his backyard, working on the yard and tending to his garden, and caring for the dogs. He enjoyed reading and was an avid reader. Robert's favorite vacation was going to Florida with his family and spending time at Disney, the beaches and water parks.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Patricia Green (nee: Greenwood), his two children; Michael Green of Berlin and Jonathan Green of Eatontown, his siblings; Jan Green and husband Kevin Kubik of Oceanport and William Green of Oceanport.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
