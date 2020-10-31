Robert W. Kolba
Keansburg - Robert W. Kolba, 46, of Keansburg, passed away on Thursday, October 29th, at Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel. He was born in Red Bank and was a lifelong resident of Keansburg. Robert was a 1992 graduate of Keansburg High School, attended Brookdale Community College and DeVry. Robert worked for the Keansburg Department of Public Works. Robert was a licensed Ham Radio Operator. He enjoyed the beach as well as crabbing and fishing. Most of all he will always be remembered as a kind and loving soul. Robert is survived by his loving mother, Geraldine (Gerry) Kolba of Keansburg. He is predeceased by his father, Lou Kolba in 2013; ; he is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Virginia and Leonard Amella, Jacqueline and William Hanus and Richard and Denise Heid all of Keansburg; and many loving cousins. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, November 3, from 4-8pm, at the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals 233 Carr Ave. Keansburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, at St. Ann's Church, Keansburg, with a burial immediately following at Bayview Cemetery, Leonardo.
For further information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.jacquelinemryanfh.com
.