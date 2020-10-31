1/
Robert W. Kolba
Robert W. Kolba

Keansburg - Robert W. Kolba, 46, of Keansburg, passed away on Thursday, October 29th, at Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel. He was born in Red Bank and was a lifelong resident of Keansburg. Robert was a 1992 graduate of Keansburg High School, attended Brookdale Community College and DeVry. Robert worked for the Keansburg Department of Public Works. Robert was a licensed Ham Radio Operator. He enjoyed the beach as well as crabbing and fishing. Most of all he will always be remembered as a kind and loving soul. Robert is survived by his loving mother, Geraldine (Gerry) Kolba of Keansburg. He is predeceased by his father, Lou Kolba in 2013; ; he is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Virginia and Leonard Amella, Jacqueline and William Hanus and Richard and Denise Heid all of Keansburg; and many loving cousins. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, November 3, from 4-8pm, at the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals 233 Carr Ave. Keansburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, at St. Ann's Church, Keansburg, with a burial immediately following at Bayview Cemetery, Leonardo.

For further information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.jacquelinemryanfh.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jacqueline M Ryan Home For Funerals
233 Carr Ave
Keansburg, NJ 07734
(732) 787-1177
