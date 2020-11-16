1/1
Robert W. Landis Sr.
Robert W. Landis, Sr.

Ocean Township - Robert W. Landis, Sr., of Ocean Township, NJ passed away peacefully at home at age 95 on November 13, 2020. He was born at home in Asbury Park, NJ on July 3, 1925.

Bob was a World War II combat veteran. He proudly served from 1943 to 1946, achieving the rank of petty officer first class with the U.S. Navy Amphibious Forces in the far Pacific. He was awarded one battle star and three medals.

Bob is a graduate of Monmouth College. He began his career in 1949 with Electronic Associates, Inc., where he was the manager of engineering services. In 1974, he joined Electronic Concepts, Inc. as Operations Manager until his retirement in 2000.

Bob was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Oakhurst, the Alumni Association of Monmouth University, Veterans of Foreign Wars, U.S. Navy LSM/LSMR Association, Jersey Coast Sport Fliers and the Township of Ocean Historical Museum.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Lois Tildesley Landis, five children, ten grandchildren, six great grandchildren, two sisters, two sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Violet S. Curley and William H. Landis, and brother William H. Landis, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bob's memory to: Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-301.

The family will be greeting visitors at Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ 07755 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. A memorial service will be held virtually at 7:00pm. Please refer to fiorefuneralhomes.com for the complete obituary and link to service.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
(732) 531-3885
