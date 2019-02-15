Resources
Robert W. Maretzky Jr. "Mertz"

East Brunswick - Robert W. Maretzky Jr. "Mertz" passed away on Sunday February 10th 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. He was 77 years old. Born in Jersey City, he lived in Union Beach, Toms River and Manalapan before moving to East Brunswick 20 years ago. He was previously employed by Asplundh. He is survived by his wife, Diane Fairchild-Maretzky, step daughter Kelly Haag and granddaughter Hunter Fecskovics of East Brunswick, step daughter Jodi Sagi, her husband Joe and grandchildren Joey and Jillian of Florida, step daughter Kim Holtman and her husband Eric of Texas. He is also survived by daughter Deborah Maretkzy of New Jersey and daughter Barbara Cassidy and grandson Dylan of Delaware. Services will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press & Home News Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019
