Robert W. Rodgers, 78, of Lakehurst passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. Robert was a motor vehicle operator for U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Lawrenceville for many years before retiring. Born in Providence, RI, he resided in Staten Island, NY, Barnegat, and Long Branch before moving to Lakehurst in 2006. Robert served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1965 and the National Guard from 1965-2002. Robert is survived by 2 sons Robert W., Jr. of Browns Mills, Brian of Gainesville, FL, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation 11am-1pm Monday, November 16, 2020 at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. Interment to follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.