Robert William Day Sickles, 92, of Little Silver, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at his home on March 30, 2020. He was born on September 28, 1927 in Red Bank, New Jersey, to Harold and Elsie Sickles. Bob attended Red Bank High School and graduated from Admiral Farragut Academy in 1945.
Bob married the love of his life, Adelaide Hoyt, in 1953. He is survived by his loving daughters Virginia (partner Finn Gatewood) and Jane (husband Michael McMahon) and his sons Robert (wife Leslie Sickles) and Theodore; his grandchildren Tori Sickles O'Brien (husband Thomas O'Brien), Sasha Sickles, Tristan Sickles, and Liam McMahon; and his great grandson Jackson Sickles O'Brien. Bob was predeceased by his wife, Adelaide, his parents, Harold and Elsie, his sister, Charlotte Schwenker and his partner, Carol Perkins. Bob was very grateful to his son, Ted, for taking wonderful care of him in his last days.
Bob was best known for his love of farming, and upon graduating from Admiral Farragut, he elected to stay in Little Silver and continue working with his father at Sickles Farm, eventually becoming the owner. Bob continued the Sickles legacy by putting to use his strong work ethic and talent for producing delicious fruits and vegetables. He enjoyed the relationships he built with other local farmers and proudly passed on his success to the third and fourth generations who run the business today. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his children and grandchildren.
Known for his quick wit, Bob always had a good story or a ready joke to share. His gentle and compassionate spirit touched the lives of many. He loved tinkering with well-used farm equipment preferring the older, simpler models of tractors and ploughs. He also loved salt water fishing and, in his younger days, took every opportunity to cast a line. He and Adelaide were avid square dancers with local dance clubs where they made many lasting friendships. Bob was also a lifelong active member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Little Silver.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at St. John's at a future date. The family asks that in lieu of sending flowers, donations be made in Bob's memory to St. John's Episcopal Church in Little Silver. Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank, NJ has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020