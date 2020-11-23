1/
Robert Wombough
Robert Wombough

Neptune - Bob (Robert) Wombough, 90, passed away peacefully at home on Nov 20, 2020, he was born in Neptune and was a resident of Wall for over 60 years. Bob worked for Canada Dry of Neptune for 50 years. He was a deacon and founding member of Shore Christian Center. Bob is predeceased by his wife Ginny of 68 years, son, Robert Jr and 9 siblings. He is survived by his; son and daughter-in-laws, Dennis, Cathy, and Claire; 3 grandchildren and sister-in-law Gloria. Donations in Bob's name to Jersey Shore Dream Center. Burial will take place at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. See www.elyfuneralhome.com for service details.






Published in Asbury Park Press on Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ely Funeral Home
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
