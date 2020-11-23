Robert Wombough
Neptune - Bob (Robert) Wombough, 90, passed away peacefully at home on Nov 20, 2020, he was born in Neptune and was a resident of Wall for over 60 years. Bob worked for Canada Dry of Neptune for 50 years. He was a deacon and founding member of Shore Christian Center. Bob is predeceased by his wife Ginny of 68 years, son, Robert Jr and 9 siblings. He is survived by his; son and daughter-in-laws, Dennis, Cathy, and Claire; 3 grandchildren and sister-in-law Gloria. Donations in Bob's name to Jersey Shore Dream Center. Burial will take place at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. See www.elyfuneralhome.com
for service details.