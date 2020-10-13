Robert "Bob" Wyman



Belford - Bob was born in Orange, NJ then moved to Port Monmouth as a child. He built his house in Belford in 1961, as well as most of the houses in the neighborhood. He was so proud of his home and loved living on the block with family and friends. It was more than fitting that he was able to pass away at his home looking out onto his neighborhood.



Bob was self-employed owning Bi-Wood Builders which later became Bob Wyman Builders. He loved to work and never really wanted to retire. He was always working around the house and doing small jobs here and there for family and friends.



Bob was actively involved with the MYAA baseball organization in the 70's and even coached the 12 year old National League Undefeated Champions. He loved his boat "Hang Loose" and spending time with family and friends at Horseshoe Cove. He also loved to bowl with his team "The Friday Night Drunks."



If Bob were Irish, it would be said that he had "the gift of gab" and talking about himself was his favorite subject. He enjoyed reminiscing about the good ole days as well as telling you how to fix a hole in your roof or how to grow the perfect tomato. Everyone that knew Bob, knew that he was always right.



Bob was predeceased by his parents Anita & Joseph, brother Michael, wife of 27 years, Ann, infant son Marc and just two years ago son Bobby.



He is survived by his daughter Dawn Meredith, husband Greg, grandsons J.T. & Dean, daughter in law Mary. He is also survived by his brother's family Joan, Michael & Kelli, Robert & JoAnn, David, and Susan & Bob Caggiano.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00 am at Mary, Mother of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Rd., New Monmouth followed by burial at Bay View Cemetery, Leonardo. John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, is entrusted with arrangements.



For anyone wishing to share a story, a laugh or a toast to Bob's memory with the family, we ask that you stop by Bob's home after services anytime between the hours of 12:00 and 5:00.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store