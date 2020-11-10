Roberta Ann Cowan
Roberta Ann, on November 7, 2020, She passed peacefully at the home of her Son and Daughter In-Law, surrounded by family at the age of 87. Born in 1933 at home in Union, Roberta lived in Hillside and Elizabeth before moving to her beloved Toms River home in 1990.
She was predeceased by her husband, Henry Robert Cowan, her parents, Anthony and Ruth Heyeck; and her sister, Elizabeth Ann Addison (Lewis Addison).
She is survived by her three sons; Bruce (Patricia McNamara, deceased / partner Donna Crouse) and her twins; William (Pamela Stachura); and Robert (Christine Laughery); 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Also survived by a special nephew, Chris (Mary Kuypers) and their 4 sons.
Visitations will be held on Friday, November 20, from 2-4p and 7-9p, at McCracken Funeral Home, 1500 Morris Ave. Union.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Roberta's honor to Pinelands Reformed Church, 898 Rt 37 Toms River, NJ 08755 or Deborah Heart and Lung Center, 200 Trenton Road, Browns Mills, NJ 08015 (demanddeborah.org
