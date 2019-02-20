Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Nativity R.C. Ch.
180 Ridge Rd.
Fair Haven, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Giordano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Ann Giordano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roberta Ann Giordano Obituary
Roberta Ann Giordano

Mt. Dora FL/formerly Little Silver - Roberta Ann Giordano, 79, of Mt. Dora Florida formerly of Little Silver passed away Thursday, February 14th.

She was born in Elizabeth, NJ to the late Edward and Victoria Brannigan.

Roberta worked as an Administrative Assistant in the Woodbridge School System for many years. After retiring, she volunteered with Collier Services, the Sisters of the Good Shepard and the Monmouth Park Charity Fund. However, her greatest passion was devoting time to her family, close friends and especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Louis A., her loving sons, and their spouses; Louis E. and Robin and Mark W. and Marsha, and her dear grandchildren Megan, Louis F. Sophia, Gianna, Margaux, and Portia.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 21 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Friday, February 22, 2019, at the Church of the Nativity R.C. Ch. 180 Ridge Rd. Fair Haven, NJ 07704.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Roberta's memory to Collier Youth Services, 160 Conover Rd, Wickatunk, NJ 07765

Please visit Roberta's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.