Roberta Ann Giordano
Mt. Dora FL/formerly Little Silver - Roberta Ann Giordano, 79, of Mt. Dora Florida formerly of Little Silver passed away Thursday, February 14th.
She was born in Elizabeth, NJ to the late Edward and Victoria Brannigan.
Roberta worked as an Administrative Assistant in the Woodbridge School System for many years. After retiring, she volunteered with Collier Services, the Sisters of the Good Shepard and the Monmouth Park Charity Fund. However, her greatest passion was devoting time to her family, close friends and especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Louis A., her loving sons, and their spouses; Louis E. and Robin and Mark W. and Marsha, and her dear grandchildren Megan, Louis F. Sophia, Gianna, Margaux, and Portia.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 21 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Friday, February 22, 2019, at the Church of the Nativity R.C. Ch. 180 Ridge Rd. Fair Haven, NJ 07704.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Roberta's memory to Collier Youth Services, 160 Conover Rd, Wickatunk, NJ 07765
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 20, 2019